Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $58.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 486,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363,568 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,420. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

