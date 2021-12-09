Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%.

Shares of AGX traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.55. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Argan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Argan by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Argan by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

