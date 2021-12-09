Argan (NYSE:AGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%.
Shares of AGX traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.55. Argan has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Argan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Argan by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Argan by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
About Argan
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
