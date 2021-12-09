Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 2.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.