AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ALOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

