Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.