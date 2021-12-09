MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 257.37% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.

Shares of MIND opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.88. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 629,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,693.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

