United Maritime Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,729,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 948,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,383,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 546,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,923,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

