United Maritime Capital LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

WKHS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. 14,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,627,853. The company has a market cap of $836.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

