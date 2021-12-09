Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $40.96 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $40,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.5% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,623 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $532.61. 6,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,723. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.53 and a 1-year high of $559.54. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.34.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

