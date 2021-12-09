North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get North West alerts:

Shares of NNWWF stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. North West has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.