Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

