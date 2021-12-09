-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.49). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 65,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 36,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,808,699. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

