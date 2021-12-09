Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Boosted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $261.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.