The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,865,000 after buying an additional 800,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,535. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

