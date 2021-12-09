Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $827,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,339. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $54.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.

