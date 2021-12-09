John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05. Approximately 1,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,185.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

