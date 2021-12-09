John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05. Approximately 1,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.