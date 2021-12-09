Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 5.3%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.69. 124,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,798,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.