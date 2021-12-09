Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 7.1%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.64. Approximately 219,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,549,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,926 shares of company stock worth $26,061,625 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after acquiring an additional 384,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.