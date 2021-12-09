Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe comprises about 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLP traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $632.32 million, a P/E ratio of -178.20 and a beta of 2.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

