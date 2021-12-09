HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 189.02% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 3,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,758. My Size has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09.
In other news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of My Size stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
My Size Company Profile
My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.
