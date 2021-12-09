HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 189.02% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 3,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,758. My Size has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09.

Get My Size alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of My Size stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of My Size in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of My Size by 46.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of My Size by 177.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of My Size in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of My Size in the third quarter valued at $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.