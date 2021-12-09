Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 876 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $801,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $103.47 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.38.

