Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

