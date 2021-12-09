Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 7.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $361.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

