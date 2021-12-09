WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $288.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

