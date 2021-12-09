Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 199,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.