Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lifted by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $164.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

