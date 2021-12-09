Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $82,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.73. 10,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,726. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

