Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUWOY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

TUWOY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,610. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

