Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Target Price at $32.88

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.15.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

