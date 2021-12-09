Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,947. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

