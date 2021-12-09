Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $89.89 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

