Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.
Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.42. 7,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,255. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
