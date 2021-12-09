Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.42. 7,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,255. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

