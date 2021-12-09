PACCAR Inc (PCAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

PCAR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.81. 4,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,610. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.99.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

