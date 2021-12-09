PACCAR Inc (PCAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70.
PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
PCAR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.81. 4,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,610. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.99.
In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
