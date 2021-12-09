MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 257.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $1.64 on Thursday. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 30,000 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 629,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,693.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

