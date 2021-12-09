Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $166.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.11.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.29. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.20. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Thor Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Thor Industries by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after buying an additional 88,214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.