Decentr Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DEC)

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Decentr coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentr has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $408,810.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentr has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentr alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.38 or 0.00378830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Decentr Profile

Decentr (CRYPTO:DEC) is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,768,535 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentr’s official website is decentr.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

Decentr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.