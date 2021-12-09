ASD (ASD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $228.56 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $228.56 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.59 or 0.00221047 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

