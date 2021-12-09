CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,652.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $2,652.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012458 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,732,687 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

