AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Trading 8.1% Higher

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.92. 9,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 365,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

