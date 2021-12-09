Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 19,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 273,468 shares.The stock last traded at $133.88 and had previously closed at $135.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

