Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $5.48

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.64. Celularity shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELU. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

