Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 4.8%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 50,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,390,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81, a PEG ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 583,873 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

