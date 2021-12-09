Divergent Wealth Advisors Invests $239,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Divergent Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 349,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 124,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 752,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,974,000 after buying an additional 61,548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

