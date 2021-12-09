Madrona Venture Group LLC Has $383.41 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Madrona Venture Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839,000 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 51.0% of Madrona Venture Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Madrona Venture Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $383,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,477 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $370.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.21 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $406.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.91 and a 200-day moving average of $298.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 745,567 shares of company stock worth $253,650,801. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

