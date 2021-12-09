Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $51,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,611. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.