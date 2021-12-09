Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,429 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,957 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.12. 48,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,653,613. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $138.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

