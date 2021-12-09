New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 12,766 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 956,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $741,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $26.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,042.25. The company had a trading volume of 136,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,677,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,070,860. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

