Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,944 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 135,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,242. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

