Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.