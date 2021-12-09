Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51,012 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1,087.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VO traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.59 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

